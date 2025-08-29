Brooks Nader found it tough to relive the "demise" of her relationship with Gleb Savchenko.

Brooks Nader stars on the new reality show

The 28-year-old model's break-up from Gleb features on her new reality show, Love Thy Nader, and Brooks has admitted that she struggled to relive the acrimonious split.

She told People: "It was really, really difficult to watch back the relationship and the demise of it unfold.

"I think it was eye-opening, because I noticed certain things that I might not have noticed throughout the relationship that the girls say were present the entire time. I think it was a great form of self-reflection."

Brooks - who split from Gleb earlier this year - feels she lost her authentic self in the midst of their relationship.

The model observed that she was "acting like a different person" while she was dating the professional dancer.

Reflecting on their romance, she said: "I was acting like a different person when I was in that relationship, which is a bad sign - you should be totally, fully yourself when you're in a good relationship.

"But I think when everything went down and seeing me emotional and seeing me go through that and have to relive that made me realise that I need to trust my next partner because I don't want to live that again."

Despite this, Brooks recently revealed that she can't wait to share her life with TV viewers.

The model - who competed on Dancing with the Stars in 2024 - also acknowledged that her reality TV show will be full of "chaos" and "drama".

Speaking to Us Weekly, Brooks joked: "There’s four of us. I can’t even count on one hand how many of them there are.

"You can expect everything to be laid out there. There’s chaos, there’s drama, there’s boys [and] there’s girls. There’s everything you can imagine under the sun. Just four girls from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, living in the big city in SoHo — all under the same roof. What can go wrong? It’s bound to be chaos."