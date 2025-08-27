Bruce Willis lives in a "second home" with a team providing 24-hour care, according to his wife.

Emma Heming Willis has given an update on her movie star husband's health after he was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 and she has now revealed he's living apart from his partner and their two young daughters in a house nearby so he can receive the specialist care needs.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer for ABC special Emma and Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey, Emma, 47, explained her husband is living in a "second home" and added:"It was one of the hardest decisions that I’ve had to make so far.

"But I knew first and foremost, Bruce would want that for our daughters, you know, he wouldn’t want them to be in a home that was more tailored to their needs, not his needs ... "

Emma revealed Bruce is living in a one-story home with round-the-clock-care but gets regular visits from her and their daughters Mabel, 13, and Evelyn, 11, as they live so close and the girls often have breakfast and dinner at their dad's place or they will sit and watch a movie with him.

The Die Hard star also gets visits from the rest of his family as well as his pals.

Emma said: "When we go over, either we're outside, or we're watching a movie … it's just really about being able to be there, and connect with Bruce.

"It is a house that is filled with love, and warmth, and care, and laughter. And it's been beautiful to see that, to see how many of Bruce's friends continue to show up for him, and they bring in life, and fun."

In the interview, Emma revealed Bruce is starting to lose his language, but she's convinced he still recognises his loved ones.

She said: "I know he does. When we are with him, he lights up. He’s holding our hands, we’re kissing him, we’re hugging him, [and] he is reciprocating, you know, he is into it. And so that’s all I need."

Emma also opened up about the first time she started to realise there was something wrong with her husband - admitting she saw him go from being chatty and sociable to "a little more quiet".

She said: " For someone who is very talkative and very engaged, he was just a little more quiet. And when the family would get together, he would kind of just melt a little bit.

"It felt a little removed, very cold, not like Bruce, who was very warm and affectionate. To go in the complete opposite of that was alarming and scary."

After being given the diagnosis, Emma admitted she "panicked" after hearing there was no treatment and no cure for his condition.

She said: "To leave there with no … with nothing, just nothing, with a diagnosis I couldn’t pronounce. I didn’t understand what it was.

"I was so panicked. And I just remember hearing it and just not hearing anything else. It was like I was free falling."