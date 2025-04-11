Lady Gaga thinks Bruno Mars is a "once-in-a-generation artist".

Lady Gaga has heaped praise on Bruno Mars

The 39-year-old pop star and Bruno released 'Die with a Smile' - their Grammy-winning collaboration - in 2024, and Gaga has revealed that she relished the experience of working with the chart-topping singer.

Gaga told 'Extra': "He's like my brother. I really care about him and only want the best things for him. He's so talented. He's like a once-in-a-generation artist.

"We wanted to make a love song, and I think that was the perfect thing for us to do together, because I think we feel similarly about making the public smile."

Gaga released 'Mayhem', her latest album, in March, and the pop icon has admitted to cherishing the experience of releasing new music.

The 'Abracadabra' hitmaker shared: "I think that when I am putting out a record, every time, it feels like the first time.

"I think about, like, being in New York City and going to dance rehearsal and putting in all the sweat and tears with the dancers and then performing for record labels, auditioning, playing shows, hoping people come, praying that they show up so the record label can see you have fans, kind of, like, the hustle of the early life of the business. That, like, stayed with me my whole career."

Meanwhile, in March, Gaga confessed to losing her "sense of self" after becoming famous.

The singer explored her "complicated relationship with fame" on the song 'Perfect Celebrity', and Gaga described the track as "one of the more angry songs" she's ever written.

Gaga said on 'The Howard Stern Show': "I think in a way, when I was writing, I was feeling like there was the real me and there was the clone me.

"It’s kind of one of the more angry songs I’ve ever written."

Gaga also admitted to having mixed feelings about her decision to get involved with the music industry.

She said: "The song is a little bit of a retaliation against myself, and I’m just sort of trying to figure out as I go through it, how I feel about it all, and it’s kind of a reckless tune, I think, in a way."