Bryan Cranston "missed" his 'Malcolm in the Middle' character.

The 69-year-old actor has reprised the role of Hal, the family patriarch, to star in the 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival show, and Bryan has relished the experience of playing Hal once again.

The actor told People: "Slipping back into that character of Hal for me was so rewarding - I missed him.

"It’s been almost 20 years since we said goodbye. And he’s a sweet, lovable man. He’s really a lovable guy, and it was fun to see all my whole family back together. It was great."

Most of the sitcom's original cast - including Jane Kaczmarek, Frankie Muniz, Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield - have returned for the revival show.

And Bryan's on-screen costume has helped him to get back into character.

He explained: "It’s a short-sleeve shirt that Hal would wear, a patterned short-sleeve shirt that screams out he’s not going anywhere."

Bryan previously admitted that he'd jump at the chance to star in a 'Malcolm in the Middle' movie.

The actor loved working with his co-stars on the hit TV show - which originally ran from 2000 until 2006 - and he felt excited by the idea of appearing in a film.

He told E! News in 2023: "There was some talk about the possibility of doing like a reunion movie of 'Malcolm in the Middle'.

"We had such a great family on that and I certainly would be open to that if there was a good idea that came up like, 'Oh, that would be fantastic to explore what happened to this family 20 years later.' I can't believe it's already that, but that would be fun to do."

Meanwhile, Frankie Muniz previously revealed that he'd become a "fan" of 'Malcolm in the Middle' in recent years.

The 39-year-old actor - who played the show's central character - said: "When I was filming the show, I obviously was a kid.

"We did seven seasons, 151 episodes. I didn't really watch the show when it was on, but I've now since watched the show with my wife. We [watched] all 151 episodes, and I realised, 'Wow, that's what we were making.' I can separate myself from being on it and watching it as a fan."