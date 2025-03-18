Calvin Harris has bought his favourite pub.

Calvin Harris has bought a pub

The 'Feel So Close' hitmaker - who is married to DJ Vick Hope - used to drink at the Coach + Horses inn in Dumfries, Scotland, before he found fame and now the producer, who no longer drinks alcohol, and his best friend Mark Irving have splashed out on the bar, with his pal taking over as landlord.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Calvin and Mark have gone into business together and created a company called To The Nines. They’ve now taken over the Coach Horses and Mark is in place as the landlord.

“It’s a gorgeous pub with a great atmosphere. It’s a great grass-roots music venue too, which is something they’re both really proud of.

“Calvin used to drink there before he got famous and there is a signed poster for his first album on the wall.

“It’s a hard time for pubs but the Coach + Horses Inn is thriving.”

The old landlord, John Owens, previously spoke of how Calvin - whose real name is Adam Wiles - would still go the pub when he visited his family.

He said: “Calvin, or Adam, is a pleasant chap, always has been. We’re all proud of him. When he’s home he’ll pop in if he gets the chance.”

The 41-year-old star also owns a farm in Ibiza and a townhouse in north London.

A year ago, firefighters were called to his home in the US after a huge blaze broke out.

A major fire erupted on one of the upper levels of the DJ's three-story mansion in Beverly Hills, California and emergency services rushed to the scene with TMZ reporting fire trucks ambulances and helicopters were all spotted at the house.

The website states firefighters had to cut through the roof of the building's second floor to get to the fire, which is said to have broken out close to the mansion's cinema room and they spent almost an hour working to get the blaze under control.

The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical problem and caused around £100,000 in damage but no one was hurt.

Calvin - who is said to have been renting the house for the last few years - was not at home at the time of the incident.