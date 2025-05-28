Lindsay Lohan feels "stressed" when she is in Los Angeles with her son because she is paranoid that paparazzi are following her.

The actress, her husband Bader Shammas and their 22-month-old son Luai, live in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, but she does return to her native New York and LA when she can.

Lindsay would "rather have downtime" in the Big Apple over Los Angeles because no one bothers her there.

She told the US issue of ELLE magazine: "It’s hard in Los Angeles. Even taking my son to the park in Los Angeles, I get stressed. I’m like, 'Are there cameras?'

"In New York, there’s no worry; no one bothers us. Everyone has their own thing going on.

"There’s a different kind of energy in New York. I’d rather have downtime in New York than I would in Los Angeles."

However, the star of the upcoming Disney family-comedy flick 'Freakier Friday', does love the amount of open space the city has to offer.

Lindsay adores Dubai because she gets the best of both New York and Los Angeles, in terms of privacy, peace and space.

She said: "The nice thing about Los Angeles is, I like space [and you get that here]. But I’m thinking as I’m saying this, the funny thing is, in Dubai, I get all of those things.

"I get the privacy, I get the peace, I get the space. I don’t have to worry there; I feel safe."

The 38-year-old actress insists it's "nice to have balance" by spending time in Dubai, Los Angeles and New York, but Lindsay Dubai is where she feels most at home.

But Bader has told her to wait until Luai is "five" before making any definitive plans as to where they will live.

She said: "We’re based there, but last year, we were there less than half the year. I want to spend more time there. It is nice to have a balance. But my husband and I are always like, 'OK, we have until he’s five.'"

Asked by Chloe Fineman - a cast member on the hit NBC comedy sketch show 'Saturday Night Live' - what will happen when Luai turns five, Lindsay added: "Everything. Well, we have to figure out where he’s going to go to school. That’s the main thing.

"It’s the most important thing - my husband, my son, and me. It’s all about balance and, as I said, routine. Especially when you have a kid, routine is the most important thing.

"And whatever their routine is, I’ve got to live by that."