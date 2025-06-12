Candace Cameron Bure doesn't want her family to watch scary films because her TV is "a portal".

The former Full House star - who has children Natasha, 26, Lev, 25, and Maksim, 23, with her NHL hockey playing husband Val Bure - has admitted her family "make fun of her" and "roll their eyes" when she talks about "the portal" and the "spiritual things" happening at home.

She said on The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast: "Like if you’re watching this, or you’re playing this video game, or whatever, that’s a portal that could let stuff inside our home.

“I don’t even want someone watching a scary movie in our house on the TV, because to me, that’s just a portal.”

Candance has spent a lifetime working in television, starting aged six in medical drama St Elsewhere.

She later played D.J. Tanner in almost 200 episodes of Full House, and later reprised the role in five series of the Fuller House sequel on Netflix from 2016 to 2020.

She's also appeared in over two dozen Hallmark Channel films, including Home Sweet Christmas and Switched for Christmas.

Despite knowing "how it all works", Candance still feels like the process can be "incredibly demonic".

She added: "Listen, I’m in the film industry. I understand how it all works.

"I know that movie has a crew of 200 people, and they’re lighting it, and they’re adding the sound effects, and it’s makeup, and the camera, people, and actors.

"However, there’s still something that can be incredibly demonic while they’ve made it.”

When it comes to fear in everyday life, Candance has encouraged her kids to do something "just because it scares you".

Reflecting on her audition for The Voice US, her daughter Natasha told Olivia Jade Giannulli in 2022: "The only reason I went on was because there was this thing that my mom told me — she's like, 'If there's an opportunity that comes and it scares you, you should say yes just because it scares you.'

"It was a good growing experience but when people say they've watched it I'm like, 'I feel bad for you. I'm so sorry.' "