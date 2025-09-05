Cardi B feels "weird" explaining her new relationship to her fans.

Cardi B has found love again

The rapper split from her husband Offset - the father of her three children - last year and she recently went public with her new romance with NFL player Stefon Diggs and she has confessed it feels strange to share details of her private life with her followers.

She told Billboard: "We have a relationship where I love them [the fnas]. Just like how you love your family and friends, you are going to get into arguments with them.

"They could be a little bit annoying, like: 'Aight. Now y’all doing too much,'but I really love them. They can be therapeutic.

"It’s so weird because I have somebody new in my life and explaining that type of relationship to my fans [can be weird], but they know me.

"And I know them. I don’t go by people’s approvals, but I do take my fans’ approval for certain things into consideration. It’s kind of weird.

"If they don’t like something or somebody, I want them to like them, but it’s like: 'Why do I care? Why do I want my fans’ approval?' But that’s because they care about me a lot."

Cardi B married Offset in 2017 but they split three years later. The couple went on to reconcile before she filed for divorce for a second time in July 2024.

She went public with her new relationship with New England Patriots player Stefon over the summer.

In the interview with Billboard, the musician went on to claim she sees herself as a the "only provider" for her three children - Kulture, seven, Wave. three, and Blossom, 11 months - and she hasn't stopped working this year to make sure they have everything they need.

She told the publication: "[Having children] turned me into a real woman ... If I didn’t have kids, I wouldn’t sacrifice so much. This summer, I haven’t even put my feet in a pool.

"I do everything for my kids. I’m the only provider and you know what? Ain’t no complaining about it. I love them so much and they ground me.

"Sometimes I be so exhausted and it’s not even about work, it’s just life. If you think when you get rich you’re going to stop working, you’re never going to stop working."