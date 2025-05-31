Cardi B spends thousands a month on her children in order to fund their lavish lifestyles.

The 32-year-old rapper has Kulture, six, Wave, three, as well as eight-month-old Blossom with Offset, and took to social media to break down the monthly expenses she has for her children, whilst alleging that her estranged husband does not contribute.

Speaking in a series of posts that surfaced on X Spaces, she said: "Y'all want to know what's the kids' bills? Start adding. My kids got their own driver. The kids' driver is on a retainer for $10,000 a month. So that's $10,000 a month just on a driver for my kids. Kulture's school, this year, you didn't pay for it, that's $45,000. Wave's is $35,000 and you didn't help me pay for it at all.

"My cousin babysits Wave and Kulture. She gets paid $3,000 a week.

"The nanny was $700 a day but because she's only staying in the daytime, $500. The baby's nanny is $500 a day now because she's not staying the whole day."

"Kulture and Wave gets tutoring four times a week. By the hour, so that's two hours. Each hour is $250, count that out. It's four times a week."

The 'WAP' hitmaker hit out at Offset - whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus - amid his request for spousal support, and insisted that she hasn't had any sort of financial support from her former husband for more than a year.

"Kulture's piano class — that's $300 an hour, and she gets piano classes three times a week. I'm not sure how much is gymnastics and Wave's boxing classes, but I pay for that, too. You have left me with that bill for a whole year. Have I asked you for anything this whole thing? Kiari, have I asked you for anything? You want spousal support so bad.

"This is not even including food. My kids have a personal chef that come from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. that I pay for because people in my house don't have time to cook..

"You haven't helped me with a bill for a whole entire year!"