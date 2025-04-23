Carlos Santana has been hospitalised in Texas.

Carlos Santana has been taken to hospital

The 77-year-old guitarist has been forced to cancel a performance at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio on Tuesday (22.04.25) night after suffering a medical emergency while preparing for the show.

A spokesperson for the musician told TMZ Carlos was taken from the venue by ambulance and is undergoing further tests. He is currently under observation, but the representative explained medics suspected he was suffering from dehydration.

Carlos is said to be "doing well" and "looks forward to coming back to San Antonio soon as well as continuing his US Tour".

Carlos also has shows scheduled for later this week as part of his 'Oneness Tour 2025' but it is not currently confirmed if they will go ahead or not.

In January, the 'Smooth' hitmaker postponed part of his Las Vegas residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas after

breaking his finger in an “accidental fall” at his home in Hawaii.

Michael Vrionis, President of Universal Tone Management, announced at the time: “I am sorry to say that Carlos was out taking a walk at his vacation home in Kauai. He took a hard fall, and he broke his little finger on his left hand.

“He had to have pins inserted in the finger. Unfortunately, he won’t be able to play guitar for approximately six weeks. Doctors do say that he will recuperate fully.

“Carlos is doing well and is anxious to be back on stage soon. He just needs to heal. Santana profoundly regrets these postponements of his upcoming performances, but accidents happen, and his health is our number one concern. He is looking forward to seeing all of his fans very soon.”

And in May 2022, the legendary musician collapsed during a show in Michigan due to heat exhaustion and dehydration.

He wrote on Facebook following the incident: "to one and all thank you for your precious prayers. Cindy [Santana's wife] and I we are good just taking it easy forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out blessings and miracles to you all (sic)."

Six concerts were postponed in the wake of his collapse.