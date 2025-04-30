Priscilla Pointer has died aged 100.

Carrie actress Priscilla Pointer has died aged 100

The 'Dallas' actress - who guest starred in the show as Rebecca Barnes Wentworth, from seasons four to six - passed away "peacefully in her sleep" on Monday (28.04.25), her daughter Amy Irving has said.

Singer and actress Amy - who was married to director Steven Spielberg from 1985 to 1989 - wrote on Instagram: "Priscilla Pointer, May 18th, 1924-April 28th, 2025

"Priscilla Pointer, acclaimed stage television and film actress, and mother of David, Katie, and Amy Irving, died peacefully in her sleep at the age of 100, hopefully to run off with her 2 adoring husbands and her many dogs. She most definitely will be missed."

Priscilla's son David Irving told The Hollywood Reporter that his mother passed away at an assisted living facility in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

The actress portrayed the mother of her own daughter Amy's character in 1976 horror 'Carrie'.

Amy starred as Sue Snell, and Priscilla took on the role of Mrs. Snell.

What's more, Priscilla also played Amy's mother in 1980 romantic drama western 'Honeysuckle Rose', which featured the likes of Willie Nelson, Mickey Rooney Jr., and Dyan Cannon, and starred alongside her daughter in four other films.

She appeared as the mother of Diane Keaton's character in 1977 crime drama movie 'Looking for Mr. Goodbar', and portrayed Sean Penn's on-screen mom in 1985 film 'The Falcon and the Snowman'.

But she didn't just appear on the big screen.

In the early 1980s, Priscilla took on the guest role of Rebecca, the mother of Victoria Principal's character Pamela Barnes Ewing, in CBS soap 'Dallas'.

The late actress also starred in US medical drama 'ER' in 1994, and appeared as Nora Allen in three episodes of early 90s TV series 'The Flash', from 1990 to 1991.

Amy previously told how her mother didn't used to fork out for babysitters, but instead Priscilla would put her kids in the front row of the theatre so she could keep an eye on them while performing.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper in 1994, she said: "Instead of using babysitters, Mama would put us in the front row where she could watch us from the stage.

"My father was an amazing artistic director, and the values of the Actor’s Workshop were special.

"It was about the work, not money or fame. Things were very disillusioning when I got out into the real world."