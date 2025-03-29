Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura has returned to the public eye more than a year after making allegations against her former partner, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The 38-year-old singer, known for ‘Long Way to Go’, attended the premiere of ‘MobLand’ at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square cinema in London alongside her husband, Alex Fine.

Cassie and Alex, who have been married since 2019, wore matching black leather outfits for the event and shared a series of images from their night out on her Instagram page.

The singer captioned the carousel of snaps: “Date night at the @mobland_pplus UK Premiere. I love you @alexfine44” followed by four red heart emojis.

Her outing marks Cassie’s first red carpet appearance since she filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, in which she accused him of rape and abuse.

The lawsuit was settled within 24 hours of its filing, with Combs, 55, stressing the agreement was not an admission of guilt but rather an attempt to “resolve this matter amicably”.

Following the case, a stream of accusers have come forward with allegations against Combs, leading to lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and other misconduct.

Combs has denied all allegations made against him.

In May 2024, surveillance footage from 2016 surfaced showing the rapper assaulting Ventura in a hotel hallway.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office stated charges could not be filed over the assault due to the statute of limitations.

Combs later issued a public apology, saying in a social media clip: “I was f***** up. I mean, I hit rock bottom, but I make no excuses.”

In September 2024, Combs was charged with sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution following a months-long investigation, which included federal raids on his properties in Miami and Los Angeles.

Authorities also examined allegations related to his so-called ‘Freak-Off’ parties.

Reports indicate Cassie cooperated with authorities during the investigation.

Combs is currently being held in Brooklyn, New York, as he awaits his federal trial, which is scheduled to begin on May 5.

He has also been hit with scores of civil lawsuits alleging offences from abuse to rape.