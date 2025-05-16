Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine release statements after she finishes testifying in Diddy trial

Cassie Ventura and Alex Fine have insisted “this horrific chapter is forever put behind us” after she finished testifying in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ trial.

The rapper, 55, is standing trial on charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, and after his former lover completed her harrowing testimony at his New York court hearing, she and her husband Alex Fine, 32, released statements insisting that they are moving on with their lives.

In a statement read by attorney Douglas Wigdor, a heavily pregnant Cassie, 38, said: “This week has been extremely challenging, but also remarkably empowering and healing for me. I hope that my testimony has given strength and a voice to other survivors, and can help others who have suffered to speak up and also heal from abuse and fear.

“For me, the more I heal, the more I can remember, and the more I can remember, the more I will never forget. I want to thank my family and my advocates for their unwavering support, and am grateful for all the kindness and encouragement I have received. I am glad to put this chapter of my life to rest. As I turn to focus on the conclusion of my pregnancy, I ask for privacy for me and my growing family.”

Fine, who married Ventura in 2019, shared in his own statement: “Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past.

“There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife’s testimony. I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her.

“I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me.

“Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us, and we will not be making additional statements. We appreciate all of the love and support we have received, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom.”

He also addressed Combs directly in his statement, saying: “You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the souls of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man.”