Cassie Ventura has reportedly gone into labour just days after concluding her testimony in the federal sex trafficking and racketeering trial of her violently abusive ex-boyfriend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

The 38-year-old singer was expecting her third child with husband Alex Fine, 32, as she gave damning testimony against Combs, 55, in his ongoing sex trafficking trial and is said to have been rushed to a New York hospital on Tuesday (27.05.25) and is currently in a labour and delivery unit, according to TMZ.

Cassie began testifying on 12 May 2025, detailing allegations of physical and psychological abuse by Combs during their relationship from 2007 to 2018.

She concluded her testimony on 16 May, just 11 days before reportedly going into labour.

Cassie and Alex, who married in August 2019, already share two daughters – Frankie, five, and Sunny, four.

They announced the pregnancy of their third child, a son, in February 2025.

In her testimony against Combs, Cassie described a decade-long pattern of abuse, including regular beatings, coercion and participation in non-consensual sex acts.

She also spoke about the medical toll the abuse took on her.

Cassie’s allegations are central to the prosecution’s case against Combs, who faces five federal charges – racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution.

If convicted, he could face life imprisonment.

Combs was arrested in September 2024 following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.

In May 2024, CNN released a video from 2016 showing Combs assaulting Ventura in a hotel corridor. The footage was played during the trial, further substantiating Ventura's claims.

Combs’ former assistant Capricorn Clark has also now testified the rapper had kidnapped her at gunpoint and attempted to confront rapper Kid Cudi over his relationship with Ventura.

Capricorn also alleged Combs assaulted Cassie and used threats to silence her.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His defense team argues the relationships were consensual and that the allegations are part of a campaign to tarnish his reputation.

The trial, which began on 5 May 2025, is expected to last six to eight weeks.