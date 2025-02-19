Cassie Ventura is expecting her third child.

Cassie Ventura has revealed she is expecting a baby boy

The 'Me + You' hitmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday (19.02.25) to reveal she and her husband Alex Fine - who already have Frankie, five, and Sunny, three, together - are set to expand their family with a baby boy on the way.

The 38-year-old singer shared a series of images from a professional photoshoot to show off her blossoming baby bump with her two young children sweetly seen cosying up to their mom's bare pregnant stomach and her husband hugging her belly.

Cassie simply captioned the post: "#3," along with a pregnant lady and blue heart emoji, signifying the gender of the unborn tot.

The couple's exciting baby news comes after a difficult time for Cassie as she's had to relive her ordeal with embattled ex Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Diddy was hit with allegations including physical abuse by Cassie in a November 2023 lawsuit, which he settled out of court a day after it was lodged.

The 55-year-old rapper was then seen in a surveillance video released by CNN last May launching a brutal attack on the dancer at a Los Angeles hotel in 2016.

Thanking people for their support, Cassie wrote in a statement shared to Instagram days later: "Thank you for all of the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet.

“The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue.

“It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

Cassie went on to urge people to believe what victims tell them and offered her own support to those who are "living in fear" and isolation.

She continued: “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.

"I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear.

“Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone,” she concluded. “This healing journey is never ending but this support means everything to me. Thank you.

"Love always, Cassie."

Days after the video was released, Diddy admitted he was "truly sorry" for his "inexcusable" behaviour.

He said: “I was f****** up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable.

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now.”

Revealing how he sought help after the 2016 assault, he added: “I went and I sought out professional help and had to go to therapy, had to go to rehab.

“Had to ask God for his mercy and grace.

“I’m so sorry. I’m committed to being a better man each and every day.

“I’m truly sorry.”

The disgraced hip-hop star is currently in jail awaiting trial over charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution.