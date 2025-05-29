Cassie Ventura has reportedly welcomed her third child.

The 38-year-old singer was heavily pregnant as she gave harrowing testimony in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ ongoing federal trial after she accused him of a series of abuses, and it has now emerged she gave birth days after finishing her disturbing appearance in court.

According to an ABC News report on Wednesday (28.05.25) she has now given birth, with her and her husband Alex Fine, 32, expected to share further details in the coming days.

News broke on Tuesday (27.05.25) she had gone into labour.

Cassie and Alex have already shared their pregnancy journey on social media with snaps of Cassie showing off her growing baby bump in recent weeks.

The singer, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, confirmed in March her third the baby would be a boy.

In a birthday message to Alex on Instagram, she wrote: “You’ve taken care of me and my heart like no other, you’re hands down the best girl dad and I’m SO excited to see you now become a father to OUR SON!”

The couple already share two daughters – Frankie, born in late 2019, and Sunny, born in 2021.

Cassie and Alex married in 2019 shortly after the singer’s relationship with Combs ended.

Alex was present in New York City earlier this month as Cassie gave testimony against her former partner, who is facing federal charges including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies all allegations.

Cassie spent four days on the witness stand, offering detailed accounts of what she described as an abusive relationship with Combs.

According to her testimony, she endured years of physical and sexual abuse, as well as episodes of forced drug use.

Her testimony followed a civil lawsuit filed in November 2023, in which Cassie accused Combs of rape, battery and human trafficking.

The case was settled out of court, with Cassie later revealing during proceedings that she received a $20 million settlement.

Cassie has spoken publicly about the balancing act of being a mother and maintaining her own career.

In a 2020 interview with Hatch, she said about bringing up her daughter: “I don’t want to lose myself in becoming a mom. Of course, I will do anything for her, but I also want to remain true to myself.

“I want her to grow up watching me do my thing. I want her to see me making music, building my business, being a mom, a wife, a force, and be inspired by it all.”

Sunny, the second child of Alex and Cassie, was born on 22 March 2021.

Announcing her birth, Cassie posted on Instagram: “On Monday March 22nd, 2021 @ 10:22am our hearts got bigger. Welcome to the world baby girl! We love you so much Sunny Cinco Fine!”