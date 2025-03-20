Cate Blanchett's son was "really upset" that her 'Lord of the Rings' doll did not have underwear.

Cate Blanchett played Galadriel, the Queen of the Elves, in Lord of the Rings

The Oscar-winning actress - who has Dashiell, 23, Roman, 20, Ignatius, 17, and Edith, 10, with husband Andrew Upton - played Galadriel, Queen of the Elves, in Sir Peter Jackson's fantasy adventure series from 2001 until 2003, and she recalled how her eldest child was less than impressed by her replica action figure.

Speaking on the 'Las Culturistas' podcast, Cate said: "I gave the elf toy of me, of Galadriel, to my son, and he was really upset because he said, 'Elves don't wear underwear?' They hadn't bothered to put underwear on the elf toy!"

The podcast's hosts Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang were left gobsmacked by how the toy manufacturing firm failed to put underwear on the toys.

Matt exclaimed: "Elves do wear underwear!"

The 55-year-old actress admitted the cast were skeptical about the dolls as they didn't expect they would be "made properly" - and she joked the fears came true because everyone had filmed wearing underwear.

She said: "The hobbits were upset because they didn't feel the toys were going to be made properly. And they weren't!

"Because I wore underwear as an elf.

"I think elves do wear underwear."

The movies - which are based on the novels by J. R. R. Tolkien - are set in Middle-Earth, but Cate still insisted the elves need to wear underwear.

Cate - who had no input on the Galadriel toy - joked: "If they had asked me [to contribute to the figure's design], I would have said they had knitted underwear.

"You don't need to wash your underwear, but you need to wear it."

The Australian star previously claimed "no one got paid anything" for 'Lord of the Rings'.

When it was suggested that the move was her "biggest" paycheque to date, she insisted that couldn't be further from the truth.

Cate told Andy Cohen on his 'Watch What Happens Live' show in 2024: "Are you kidding me?

"No, no one got paid anything to do that movie."