Cecily Strong has given birth to her first child.

The 'Saturday Night Live' star and her fiance Jack welcomed a daughter into the world on 2 April and the 41-year-old comic feels like she "won the lottery" with her new arrival, whose name she hasn't disclosed.

Cecily shared a photo of herself sleeping next to her baby's bassinet with her dog curled up on the floor and wrote on Instagram on Thursday (10.04.25): "Me and my girls. It’s been a week and a day with my beautiful squirmy baby girl.

"I recognize all her little squirms and kicks from when she was on the other side of me and now I get to say “see what I was talking about!”

"She makes Robert Deniro faces and snorts when she is super determined on the boob. She’s gonna be stronger than me in about a week. Her squeaks and sighs are my favorite noises on earth. Born with a full head of dark hair which made me scream “whoo hoo!” while pushing.

"And I’ve been screaming Whoo hoo every day since because she’s absolutely perfect and I won the lottery."

Cecily had a "relatively easy birth" but noted her recovery will take more time than she realised.

She continued: " So grateful to the dream team Maria, Donna, Phoebe, Karolina, Kasey, Mila, Briana, Holly, Widnine, and the fabulous Dr. Dobrenis at Alexandra Cohen for getting her into this world and taking care of us after.

"It was such a relatively easy birth with a glorious epidural that I forgot I’d still have to recover afterward from what feels like was the Muay Thai fighter from White Lotus kicking the crap out of my cooch.

"I guess I’ll be healing for a while no matter what kind of magical thinking I did beforehand about being back on the peloton or not eating cookies every day or whatever other hilarious ideas I may have had pre World Changing Forever Day April 2nd.

"I’m so in love and so tired it’s like the greatest dream but it’s real."

Cecily concluded her post with a heartfelt shoutout to her partner for his love and support.

She wrote: "John is the best dad I could ever have imagined (he is a diapering/swaddling/bottle washing/breakfast cooking/medicine picker upper/tech support with Baby Brezza handling/dog cuddling so she never feels left out/breastfeeding and pumping helping pro and is at this moment wearing the baby and listening to classical music for babies) and best partner I could have imagined (this man hand fed me crispy rice from Blue Ribbon Sushi in the hospital).

"Sorry for the run on sentences- I’ve called the pediatrician “the vet” almost 35 times. I love you ESM [heart emojis] (sic)"