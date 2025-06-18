Anne Burrell has died aged 55.

The celebrity chef - who appeared on the Food Network in the US fronting the likes of Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Worst Cooks In America - passed away in her home on Tuesday (17.06.25), her family have confirmed.

In a statement to E! News, they said: "Her smile lit up every room she entered.

"Anne’s light radiated far beyond those she knew, touching millions across the world.

"Though she is no longer with us, her warmth, spirit, and boundless love remain eternal.”

Speaking to Page Six, a New York Police Department spokesperson revealed she was found unconscious in her Brooklyn apartment, and pronounced dead once emergency services arrived.

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The Food Network added on Instagram: "Anne was a remarkable person and culinary talent, teaching, competing and always sharing the importance of food in her life and the joy that a delicious meal can bring.

"Our thoughts are with Anne's family, friends and fans during this time of tremendous loss."

Supermodel Gigi Hadid - who teamed up with Burrell on cooking competition Beat Bobby Flay in 2023 - admitted she is "heartbroken" by the news.

ALongside a photo of them both on set, she wrote on her own Instagram Story: "I am heartbroken to hear of the loss of the Great Anne Burrell.

"As a longtime fan, getting to share this day with her was a dream come true. Beat Bobby. Hang. Eat.

"I wish we could have done it again. She was awesome. Rest in Peace Legend."

Former Top Chef star Carla Hall hailed the late chef as an "incredible" mentor.

She wrote: "Anne was an incredible cook and teacher. FIERCE! She will be missed."

While former Food Network Star contestant Chris Valdes said: "Heartbroken by the loss of Chef Anne Burrell.

"A true culinary force—bold, passionate, and unforgettable. Her fire, laughter, and love for food inspired so many."

Burrell's TV career started 20 years ago alongside Mark Ladner on a pilot for Food Network's Iron Chef America series.

She was soon hosting her own shows, including Secrets of a Restaurant Chef and Works Cooks In America, with the latter running for the past 15 years.