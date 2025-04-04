Chaka Khan is releasing an album of songs that she recorded with Prince.

The 72-year-old singer famously had a hit single with her cover of the late music icon's hit 'I Feel For You' back in 1984 and, in 1998, the pair worked together on a full album called 'Come 2 My House'.

Now, the 'Ain't Nobody' hitmaker is releasing an album of unheard songs that she and Prince recorded together with bassist Larry Graham.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, Chaka - who was a frequent collaborator with the 'Purple Rain' singer - said: "We worked on a lot of songs, and they’re all going to be on a CD I’m soon to release – there’s a lot of red tape that’s been in the way, but we’ve cleared it. It’s him and me and Larry Graham, together."

When asked what it was like to work with Prince, she added: "It was like working with myself, more than anyone else I’ve worked with. Sia’s bringing up a close third, behind Prince and Miles Davis. Quincy Jones, too: he oozed inspiration and shared it. Prince just grabbed ideas out of the air and left you wondering: 'Where did you get that?' He was a really deep and beautiful thinker."

During her career, Chaka has also worked with music icons such as Whitney Houston, Joni Mitchell, Sia, Stevie Wonder and jazz trumpeter Miles Davis.

When speaking about working with Miles, Chaka said: "He and Prince were very similar – big thinkers. Miles was always looking to grow. Prince was, too. The three of us collaborated on Sticky Wicked, on my CK album in 1988, and it was a beautiful combination."

Back in 1995, Chaka performed with Prince at his Wembley Arena after show party in London at four in the morning along with jazz guitarist George Benson. Chaka went on to share that her memory of the night is not too good but she very much focuses on "what's happening now".

She recalled: "My memory is at least as hazy as yours, I bet – probably more. Four o’clock in the morning? No one’s doing anything but craziness at four in the morning! So I’m sure it was like a wild, wonderful night. And don’t look for the little details; just remember the big feeling you had.

"That’s how I handle my memories. I don’t remember a lot of what I did. And thank God! I’m a 'next!' person. Life is about what’s happening now, what’s coming next. I’ve done a lot in my life, and over half of it I don’t remember. Did I ever keep a diary? Oh, hell no. That takes a special kind of patience."