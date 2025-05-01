Chappell Roan says "kissing girls is funner" than locking lips with men.

Chappell Roan prefers 'kissing girls' to men

The 27-year-pop star has recalled her first kiss when she was a teenager, and admitted she made "the first move" in front of her family home.

She told W Magazine: "[It was] in my parents’ driveway. I was 15. I made the move. I usually make the first move!

"We had been seeing each other, going on dates every weekend for a month, and I was like, it’s time to kiss.

"It was fun. But I would say that kissing girls is funner."

It's not the only milestone for the 'Hot To Go' hitmaker, as she can also remember on the first song she sang.

She added: “'Oops!… I Did It Again', by Britney Spears.

"My mother took me out of gymnastics because I did the Britney dances instead of listening to the gymnastics teacher.

"I also sang, 'Jesus loves me, this I know, for the Bible tells me so.' "

When it comes to her love life, Chappell recently revealed she is in a "serious" relationship with someone she was previously involved with before her rise to fame.

Asked if she is single during an appearance on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast in March, she said: "No", and added she has been in a relationship for "six months".

She was then asked if the romance is "casual" and replied: "No, it’s serious. I’m very in love, but I am pro-single.

"Everyone should be single, I’m serious. Be single. Stop dating. Be single. Have a great time alone. Find out for yourself if you can one hundred per cent be okay alone before you date.

"That’s what I found out. I had a great time when I was single, and I know that I’ll be okay, and now I have an awesome time that I’m with someone."

Chappell went on to explain that her relationship came about after the pair was set up by a mutual friend.

She explained: "I’m usually the one who makes – like in every circumstance – I make the first move,.

"I haven’t dated someone since this all really, really blew up. I’m dating the same person that I was dating before I like blew up, so I’m not sure how I would date now.

"I think it would actually be a nightmare. I think I would be so single right now because you’re terrified of their intentions. I’m scared. I’m scared.

"I don’t trust anyone. I just think in my head, I’m like, any new person that I’m texting, I’m like: ‘I’m assuming they will screenshot this and send it to someone else.' "