Charli XCX and George Daniel have wed for a second time in Sicily.

The Apple hitmaker and The 1975 drummer tied the knot again at a ceremony on the Italian island on Sunday (14.09.25).

George's bandmate Matty Healy was among the guests at the wedding along with his TV star mother Denise Welch.

The couple's second wedding comes almost two months after they exchanged vows at Hackney Town Hall in July in an intimate ceremony attended by around only 20 people.

It was reported at the time that Charli, 33, and George, 35, would follow the smaller London ceremony with a more lavish affair in Sicily.

An insider told People: "Charli and George wanted the ceremony to feel special and personal, but not over-the-top.

"They have been planning this for months and were so excited to finally say 'I do' even if it was low-key. They danced all night. They have such playful energy as a couple. It was the most fun celebration."

The source added: "But the party's just getting started. They have a larger celebration planned for Sicily. They've always dreamed of a big party in Italy. Somewhere beautiful and private, where all their friends can let loose. It will be star-studded. This was always the plan. London was the official wedding, but a big event is happening too and it will be epic."

Charli had suggested earlier this year that she was relaxed about her wedding plans and stressed that she and George "just want to have a party".

The Guess singer said: "We're both very chill and we kind of just want to have a party.

"Neither of us are particularly formal about marriage or care about the formalities of the ceremony or whatever.

"We just want to be together forever and have a party with our friends."

Meanwhile, it was reported that Charli and George dined at an Italian restaurant after getting hitched in Hackney earlier this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Charli’s wedding reception was the epitome of Brat. Her and George wanted to keep it very cool, so they shunned cars and walked down Hackney High Street to get to Dalla. The restaurant had closed for them and they had a massive family-style meal with loads of pasta and champagne.

"People walking past were stunned when they saw Charli and George having a cheeky pre-dinner cigarette outside."