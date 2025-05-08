Charlie Cox thought Jamie Dornan he was "too good looking" to make it in Hollywood.

Charlie Cox thought Jamie Dornan was 'too good looking' to make it

The 'Daredevil: Born Again' star has recalled his pre-fame friendship group - which also included Andrew Garfield, Robert Pattinson and Eddie Redmayne - and their early struggles in Los Angeles.

Speaking to 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', he said: "My memory back then was that Andrew… he was dangerous. We were worried about him.

"And then the joke — oh, he’ll probably kill me for saying this — the joke was Jamie went through a very dry patch at one point, and we genuinely thought it was because he was too good looking.

"I would say, ‘It’s just not — you’re not believable! It’s not believable. You can’t get cast in anything!’ ”

Jamie would later have his huge breakthrough role in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise, and has appeared in the likes of 'The Tourist' and 'Belfast'.

However, fame and success didn't necessarily come easy for the entire group, and they were convinced it was a "stupid dream" early in their careers.

Charlie added: "I have an amazing photo on my computer of us on the beach at Venice, all unemployed, all broke, waiting for the next audition.

“Basically waiting for someone to tell us we were talentless so we could just go home and let go of this stupid dream.”

And they would often find themselves auditioning for the same parts.

He said: "We’d all put each other on tape, and help each other, and then be like, ‘Did you hear anything? I didn’t hear anything. Did you hear anything?’ ”

Meanwhile, Eddie is amazed by what the group of friends have managed to achieve in Hollywood.

Speaking to The Independent newspaper, he said: "We were just a group of dreamers trying to become actors.

"And we’d all been told that it was an impossible trade - and it is an impossible trade, just as the amount of unemployment is so extreme - so we’re all quite astonished that we’re still here and working.

"It’s a weird one, though, because in the early days it was profoundly intense, because we were all competing against each other for everything.

"So these were friendships that were certainly wrestled through, but always with great love and respect."