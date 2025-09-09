Charlie Sheen's loved ones were "concerned" about the impact of his new documentary.

Charlie Sheen admits his Netflix film sparked some concern

The former Two And A Half Men star - whose dad is actor Martin Sheen - has bared his soul in new Netflix two-parter, aka Charlie Sheen, and he admitted his family had some reservations about the project.

He told E! News: "As any parents would be, there was initial concern.

“And not for how it would be received, but how it might affect me, and was I really ready to cannonball into this deep end.”

However, the 60-year-old actor - who has daughter Cassandra, 40, with ex Paula Profit, daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with ex Denise Richards, and 16-year-old twin sons Bob and Max with former flame Brooke Mueller — was adamant he wanted to take back "control".

He explainde: “I told them if I don't [do it], then I'm never going to control the narrative, or at least influence it or apply some truth on top of the fiction.

“But once they felt that I was confident that this was the right thing to do and the right time to do it, they were completely supportive.”

Denise was among those to take part in the film, alongside his former Two And A Half Men co-star Jon Cryer.

Despite having his family's support in the end, Charlie still had his own concerns with being so candid about his past.

He said: “There was at first, yeah.

"As the relationship with [director Andrew] Renzi evolved, he said, ‘Look, man, people talk about things out there. Let's just hear from you.’

"So, that was part of the process to trust in each other.”

Meanwhile, The World Is Not Enough actress Denise recently revealed she is "so proud" of her ex-husband - who she was married to for four years until 2006 - despite all the ups and downs in their relationship.

She admitted it was an "honour" to be asked to speak in his new documentary.

Sharing photos of herself and Charlie at the premiere of the documentary last week, Denise wrote on Instagram: "We both looked at each other on the red carpet and just laughed. Charlie asked, 'Is it 2002?' and I said, 'It sure feels like it.'

"Who would have thought? What a journey we’ve had- so many ups and downs. But when life gets tough, deep down we both know we can count on each other.

"I’m so proud of him, and truly honored he asked me to be part of his story. Congrats, Charles [heart emoji] (sic)"