Charlie Sheen has been celibate for eight years.

Charlie Sheen hasn't been dating since getting sober

The 60-year-old Hollywood actor quit booze and drugs 2017 and he's now revealed he's not had a relationship since sobering up eight years ago, but the former Two And A Half Men star - who has been married three times - still hopes to find love again in the future.

He told New York Post column PageSix: "If I don’t have a girlfriend and I’m not paying for it, then I think the math is pretty simple. The math is pretty simple ...

"Oh my gosh, for so long [sex] was all I cared about, or it was near the top of the priority list.

"And so I just saw [celibacy] as a needed break from those pursuits. That’s not me slamming the door on anything in the future. No, I would absolutely welcome some type of companionship."

Charlie was previously married to Donna Peele in the 1990s as well as actress Denise Richards between 2002 and 2006. His third marriage to Brooke Mueller last from 2002 until 2006.

He is dad to five children from his previous relationships - Cassandra, 40, with ex Paula Profit, daughters Sami, 21, and Lola, 20, with Denise, and 16-year-old twin sons Bob and Max with Brooke.

Opening up about his marriage to Brooke - who also suffered from drug problems - Charlie admitted she's now doing well and the former couple's rocky past doesn't impact their current situation.

He told the publication: "Even though it might appear that I was a little harder on Brooke than I was on Denise [Richards], that was justified.

But [Brooke is] doing great. Our kids deserve better than [to] read about a bunch of stuff that happened, but that doesn’t really inform any part of how we all function currently."

Charlie - who was diagnosed with HIV in 2011 - revealed he feels grateful to have survived after coming out of the other side of addiction: "A lot of this should be viewed as gravy. It’s borrowed time or my 10th life, because I think I get one more than all those cats."

