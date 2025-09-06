Charlie Sheen claims he doesn’t know what caused the rift with his daughter Sami.

Charlie Sheen claims he has no idea what caused rift with daughter

OnlyFans model Sami, 21 – whose mother is actress Denise Richards – previously revealed she has blocked her father’s number and no longer speaks to him but Charlie insisted he has no idea why.

Speaking on Good Morning America, Charlie said: "I feel like as long as everybody's still in the game, there's always a shot for a better tomorrow, you know. I don't really know what I did, that's the problem. I don't know what I'm supposed to yet apologise for. But I have absolute faith that it's not a forever thing, and her and I will work it out. You know, we have a history that's too valuable to let, you know, some moment destroy all of that."

And, Charlie revealed that since he got sober, his relationships with all of his other children, Lola, 20, with Richards, 16-year-old twins Max and Bob with Brooke Mueller and daughter Cassandra Estevez, 41, with a high school girlfriend, have improved.

He said: "We have relationships, you know? And we have legitimate ones. And they really have nothing to do with anything that I do for a living."

Charlie quit drugs in 2015, the same year he publicly announced his HIV diagnosis and he has been completely sober since giving up alcohol in 2017.

He said: “My body was starting to reject it. Literally, like, turning inside out. I was a mess."

Meanwhile, Sami previously revealed that she cut off all contact with her father after he didn’t check in with her following a surgery.

Speaking on Gia Giudice’s Casual Chaos podcast in April, she said: “We haven't we haven't spoken on the phone in almost a year, and then we haven't texted in a little over six months. He was working on his own stuff and like pretty busy, so we weren't even that close anymore. But then I really got frustrated because it was when I got my nose surgery. I was really mad that he couldn't even like call me or anything to see if I made it out of surgery.

“I've had him blocked for a minute now. I had to block his email as well, and then he actually got a new number on Christmas to text me other crazy stuff where I had to block that number. I had to put a stop to it and tell him, ‘Do not contact me ever again because this is crazy.’

“Him and Lola are really close and he always goes over to hers. I think she also just like hates getting involved in like arguments and stuff, and she'll like tell me, ‘Well, you only have one dad, like you should text him.’ like of course, you have no idea the stuff he was sending me. So it is a little frustrating that he will like bring her gifts and like go say hi to her.

“We're very different. But I don't blame her, because sometimes it is a little easier just kind of not dealing with it.”