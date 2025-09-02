Charlie Sheen spent his 50s "apologising to the people [he] hurt".

Charlie Sheen is set to release a memoir

The 59-year-old actor battled substance abuse and legal issues over a number of years, but Charlie insists that his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, isn't about "righting all the wrongs" of his past.

The Hollywood star - who also has his own Netflix documentary, called aka Charlie Sheen - told People: "It’s not about me setting the record straight or righting all the wrongs of my past.

"Most of my 50s were spent apologising to the people I hurt. I also didn’t want to write from the place of being a victim. I wasn’t, and I own everything I did. It’s just me, finally telling the stories in the way they actually happened. The stories I can remember, anyway!"

Charlie has been sober since 2017 and his past troubles continue to serve as motivation for him.

The actor shared: "I keep a [mental list] of the worst, most shameful things I’ve done, and I can look at that in my head if I feel like having a drink."

Charlie previously admitted that his struggles with drugs and alcohol changed his life entirely.

He told People: "Look, for a while, there wasn't much about my life to complain about. I lived a life where people were really happy when I showed up, and they were sad when I left."

Charlie remembers how his issues with substance abuse transformed his life and how people treated him.

He said: "That went away when everything turned to s***. It turned into, 'Oh, God. Here he comes,' and then 'Is he gone? Good.'"

Charlie returned to acting in the sports gambling dramedy Bookie - but at the time, he was remaining cautious about his career prospects.

He explained: "All I can control is my reaction to things, which in and of itself is a daily battle.

"So I'm staying completely neutral. I'm not building any wild fantasies about what this is going to lead to. I'm just going to live inside of exactly what the moment is, what the experience is, and if it spurs or sparks another opportunity, that's amazing."