Charlie Sheen has urged Jon Cryer to send him his "new number".

Charlie Sheen has opened up on his rift with Jon Cryer

The Two And A Half Men actor admitted his former co-star is yet to respond to his text thanking him for taking part in Netflix's new documentary aka Charlie Sheen.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "I'm thinking I wrote to the wrong number.

"It's not like Jon did not respond. He's super responsible like that. So if you're reading this, Jon, DM me your new number!"

The 60-year-old star admitted Jon was the one person he didn't contact directly to ask them to be involved in the documentary.

He explained: "The only person I didn't call personally to participate in the doc was Jon. "And the only reason I didn't call him was because I didn't have the right number for him, so the director reached out to him.”

Charlie still tried to contact Jon after seeing his candid comments in the film.

He said: “When I saw everything that Jon spoke about, so honestly and very compassionately, I wrote to him and I said, 'Hey, thank you for your contributions, and I'm sorry we didn't connect personally.’ "

Despite not hearing back from Jon directly yet, the former Anger Management star acknowledged how much it meant to hear his side of things.

He added: "It was really cool to hear from his perspective.

"He was in the line of fire with all that stupid s*** going on, and it was affecting him and his family and his career and all that. I can't debate anything that he said."

Charlie was fired from Two And A Half Men in 2011 after his personal problems caused issues with people including the sitcom's creator Chuck Lorre.

He said: "I regret that specifically still. I think if I hadn't done what I had, I could be living a different life right now.

"All my problems wouldn't be what they are. But you just don't know that."

