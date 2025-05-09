Rose McGowan quit her acting career because she wanted "silence" away from Hollywood.

Rose McGowan quit her acting career because she wanted 'silence' away from Hollywood.

The 51-year-old star played Paige Matthews on the hit series 'Charmed' but moved to Mexico in 2020 after realising that she could do what her character did in terms of activism in her real life and wanted to "listen" to others. '

Speaking as part of a panel at 90s Con in Connecticut, she said: "My father lived in Mexico for 35 years and mi gusta Mexico. Te quiero much, mi amores. It is an incredible country. It is so wildly geographically diverse, culturally diverse and just very, very special. There's so much joy.

"My favourite word in Spanish is alegria, which means joy, and there's so much of that there and color and and passion and and fun and different ... just different. And you know I had to talk for a lot of years, kind of more than normal people might.

"At one point, you know, as Paige was a social worker and I was raised in a commune growing up in Italy to be kind of a volunteer, and I kind of thought, 'Well, I can also do this in real life. Away from this.'

"There's a point where I just got really talked out. I just wanted to listen. I wanted silence, and I wanted to listen more than I wanted to talk."

The 'Scream' actress does find it a "challenge" to be living somewhere where she isn't fluent in the language but has always been of an "adventurous" nature and recently embraced the idea of going to the "most remote location" she could find.

She said: "There's things about it that are difficult, just like anywhere, and it's certainly a challenge sometimes, doing things when, at first, you don't really know the language. You're navigating a totally different system. You learn very quickly, though.

"I like adventure. I've kind of always been the adventurous sort. I always kind of lived in dense areas, so at one point I went to like the most remote location in this area in Mexico that I'm at. It was just me and my dog and a metal pipe for a shower.

"That was it, and I was grateful, right? And the gratitude that you feel for smaller things, because you have to fight for them and you appreciate them!"