Chelsea Handler is "always giving people unsolicited advice".

Chelsea Handler has relished making her podcast series

The 50-year-old star hosts a podcast called 'Dear Chelsea', and the comedian believes she's perfectly suited to the format.

Speaking at the 2025 PHM Healthfront Conference in New York City, Chelsea explained: "I am always giving people unsolicited advice. I always have been, 'What if people actually called in and asked for advice for their life problems?'"

Chelsea previously hosted 'Chelsea Lately', a late-night comedy talk show that ran from 2007 until 2014.

The TV show saw the comedy star interview a string of well-known celebrities, but Chelsea has always had a desire to "talk to real people".

She explained: "When they said I would want you to do a podcast. I was like, yeah, I know, but everyone has a podcast. And I had just come out of a two-year, serious stint in therapy and I thought, ‘How can I do something where I'm talking to real people, not celebrities?’

"I’m tapped out with that. I need to talk to real people."

Meanwhile, Chelsea recently joked that she wants to have "lots of men all over the world".

The comedian has previously dated the likes of 50 Cent and Jo Koy - but Chelsea is currently single and feeling "free".

Speaking to 'Extra', Chelsea quipped: "I want lots of men all over the world in different areas … I want a port in every call.

"I got through the time in your life where many people decide to get married and have children. I look at, like the 20s to the 40s, as a tunnel. I came out of that tunnel. I don't have a child and I don't have a husband. Now, I’m free and can do whatever I want."

Chelsea turned 50 in February, and she celebrated the landmark by skiing in a bathing suit and then posting a photo of herself on social media.

The TV star said: "I know I’ve skied topless, I know I have, but I just wanna say that I haven’t done a topless video in years because my nephews asked me not to because their friends at college were, you know, seeing it. But I do wear a bikini top, but I just like to ski in my bathing suit and just be free to demonstrate freedom to women … what you can do and how much fun you can have when you listen to who you are."