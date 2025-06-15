Cher's son has been rushed to hospital after suffering an overdose.

The 79-year-old pop icon is mother to Elijah Blue Allman, 48, with her late ex-husband Gregg Allman, and on Sunday (15.06.25), it was reported that he had been taken to a California hospital the day before.

Sources told TMZ that Elijah is "still in the hospital and receiving the best care possible" but the outlet is unaware of what kind of drugs he had been using prior to the incident.

Insiders also explained that the Believe hitmaker - who is also mother to Chaz, 56, with her late first husband Sonny Bono - is "doing everything she can to get him the help he needs" and that her "only concern right now is for her son's well-being" at this moment in time.

In recent years, the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again star had been seeking to put Elijah - who is also a musician - into a conservatorship, but decided to drop the case towards the end of last year after they came to an agreement.

Court documents revealed the development months after Cher’s request for conservatorship over her son was denied by a judge in Los Angeles.

At the time, the singer had filed an emergency request for Elijah to be placed under a temporary emergency conservatorship – claiming she “feared that her son would not be alive within the year”.

Cher’s lawyers cited his treatment for schizoaffective disorder and revealed that in the past year he has been placed in several 5150s – a California legal code which allows a person with a mental illness to be involuntarily detained for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalisation.

A judge ruled against the proposal as Elijah proved he had “managed his finances”, has an apartment and “remained drug free” after submitting “several drug tests” during the proceedings.

The judge also ruled there was not “sufficient evidence” to agree to the temporary conservatorship, as much of what the mum and son were arguing was based on “fears” and hypotheticals.

Elijah previously revealed that he started using drugs when he was just 11 years old and came close to overdosing several times.

In 2014, he told Entertainment Tonight: "I did have some close calls and some moments of really feeling at the edge of mortality ... I always kind of kept it a little bit safe but you never can do that.""