Cheryl Burke feels 'better than ever' following her weight loss

The 41-year-old dancer - who was married to 'Boy Meets World' star Matthew Lawrence from 2019 until 2022 - recently shed 35lbs and insisted that the health kick came at a time when she was adjusting to various life changes, including going through a divorce and leaving her long-running role as a professional on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "I feel amazing. I feel better than ever.

"I think my transformation has been more from within and doing a lot of work and healing and moving through huge life changes from leaving the show, divorcing, moving all in one year. I mean, no pun intended, but it has really taken a lot of weight off of me."

The podcast host reflected on her own journey with her bdy image, and noted that her weight has "always been an issue" to her because she had to focus on her figure so much for her career.

She said: "Being in front of the mirrors constantly, as far as weight or my personal story goes, it has always been an issue, whether that be from my dance coaches or just me in general, right? So it's nice to not have to think about it."

Cheryl recently revealed that during the height of her 'Dancing with the Stars' success, she travelled with a set of scales because she had become so obsessed with exactly how much she weighed.

She said: ", yeah, so I still think I have body dysmorphia. I mean, I'm currently, obviously, working through it all, but I was obsessive, you know? And I'm an addict and almost sober for seven years, but my brain is definitely, I get easily obsessed and addicted to whatever it is that I want to accomplish