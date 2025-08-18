Cheryl has returned to the public eye with a new career move.

The former Girls Aloud singer, 42, has kept a low profile since being left devastated by her ex Liam Payne in 2024, but has now announced her involvement in a new campaign for skincare brand Nivea.

She featured in a striking clip posted to Instagram on Monday (18.08.25), which included subtle nods to her career.

In the Nivea video, Cheryl, who had her son Bear, eight, with late One Direction singer Liam, is seen strutting into a studio and sitting with her face partially obscured by a newspaper displaying the lyrics to her 2009 hit Fight For This Love, alongside the date ‘August 2025’.

The campaign, titled A New Era, comes nearly a year after Liam, 31, died after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina in October.

Cheryl’s social media team captioned the clip: “This is right up our street. Tomorrow. 9am. A new era of skincare… guess who’s joining us?”

The phrase echoes one of Cheryl’s signature lines from her time as an X Factor judge.

And the short film shows her stepping out of a car, adjusting her trenchcoat and hair, and includes a close-up of her tribal hand tattoo.

Cheryl withdrew from the public eye following Liam’s death and a Girls Aloud tour in May.

Last month, reports suggested she was in advanced talks to return to television after five years, joining the 14th series of The Voice as a judge.

She is expected to mentor alongside her long-time friend and collaborator will.i.am.

An insider told The Sun: “Will.i.am and Cheryl first worked together 16 years ago and have remained good friends ever since.

“She was the obvious choice to mentor his team when the Battle Rounds return four years after being axed.

“A lot has happened in Cheryl’s personal life since she was last working on a talent show – BBC’s The Greatest Dancer – so she’s taking baby steps to put herself back out there.”

Following Liam’s death, Cheryl released a statement reflecting on her grief and raising Bear without his father.

She said: “As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being… Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son.

“A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again… Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them. Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”

Cheryl was granted administration of Liam’s estate after he died following a drink- and drug-fueled fall on 16 October last year.

Court documents showed Liam left £28,595,000, later reduced to £24,280,000 after expenses, debts and fees.