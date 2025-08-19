Chesney Hawkes owns a cardboard cut-out of himself.

Hayley Palmer with Chesney Hawkes and his cardboard cut-out /© Hayley Palmer

TV presenter Hayley Palmer, 44, went to The One and Only hitmaker's home in Surrey, England in June 2024 to interview him for her Saturday Night with Hayley Palmer YouTube show, and she was surprised to discover a unique item taking pride of place in his recording studio.

The TV star exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "I went to Chesney's house, and he's got a cardboard cut-out of himself.

"When I went to Chesney's house - he's amazing, such a lovely person - and we had a tour of his studio, and there's a Chesney cut-out.

"I was just like, 'Let's get a photo, and let's make everyone guess which one is which.' I loved it."

Hayley joked she tried to "steal" Chesney's cardboard cut-out because she is one of his biggest fans.

She quipped: "I'm not sure where it's from, but I was like trying to steal the cut-out and take it home because I love Chesney.

"The One and Only is one of my karaoke songs!"

Asked what it was like to have Chesney on her show, Hayley said: "Chesney is one of the most down-to-earth people I've ever met. He's so lovely."

Since starting Saturday Night with Hayley Palmer in her dining room during the COVID-19 lockdown, the host has interviewed many celebrities, including singer Michael Bolton, 72, and Neighbours actor Alan Fletcher, 68.

Meanwhile, interviewing singer Suzi Quatro, 75, in May was a moment she will never forget.

She revealed: "Suzi gave me some lovely words of advice.

"She said I needed to believe in myself, and then she sent me a lovely message afterwards and was like, 'Hayley, make sure you report back to me, I'm rooting for you, I believe in you, you can do it.'

"And that's so nice because she didn't have to do that, and sometimes [celebrities] can spot something in you because they've had experience in the industry."

Saturday Night with Hayley Palmer airs at 9pm on Freeview Channelbox 271 in the UK, and is later available globally on YouTube.