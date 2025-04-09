Brooke Shields has been giving advice to Ashley Graham ahead of her Broadway debut.

Ashley Graham is looking forward to her Broadway debut

The 37-year-old model is set to play Roxie Hart in the long-running musical 'Chicago', and Brooke - who starred in 'Chicago' in London and New York City - has been offering advice to the brunetee beauty over recent weeks.

During an appearance on 'CBS Mornings', Ashley said: "Brooke Shields has been a beacon of light. She has texted me paragraphs and photos and has been so kind and sweet."

The model actually ran into Brooke, 59, in the bathroom shortly before she auditioned for 'Chicago'.

Ashley said: "[I] was like, ‘This is a godsend, for sure.'"

The runway star - who previously appeared in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - subsequently shared some of Brook's advice.

She explained: "She just said, ‘Be yourself.’ And I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ But that’s what I did, I just was myself in the audition because Roxie really is in all of us. She’s the go-getter, she wants to make it to the top, and she’ll do anything to get there."

Ashley has also confessed to being motivated by her critics.

She said: "I have been told no so many times in my career. I’ve been told that I’m not good enough. All the tings. And I’m using that and bringing that to the stage."

Ashley's casting was announced in March, when the model revealed that she was thrilled to be taking on a "new challenge" in her career.

She said in a statement at the time: "I'm honoured to make my Broadway debut as the iconic Roxie Hart.

"I'm deeply grateful to be able to embrace this new challenge and excited to share the stage with this incredible company."

Ashley also took to social media to share the news with her Instagram followers.

The model - who had already begun rehearsing for the role - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "It’s official. I AM BROADWAY-BOUND!!!

"I can’t believe I’m finally able to share that I’m making my Broadway debut in @chicagomusical! I’ll be playing THE Roxie Hart (!!) at the Ambassador Theatre from Tuesday, April 15, through Sunday, May 25—EEEEK!!! (sic)"