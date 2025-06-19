Tia Mowry found child stardom to be "tough".

Tia Mowry found fame during her childhood

The 46-year-old actress starred opposite her twin sister Tamera Mowry in Sister, Sister, the hit TV sitcom, in the 90s - but Tia now admits that she struggled to cope with the stresses and strains of fame at such a young age.

In response to a fan question on Instagram, Tia explained: "Being a child actor definitely came with its pros and cons. On the plus side, it taught me responsibility early on. By the time I got to college, I already knew what it meant to show up for work, have call times, and stay disciplined. But growing up in front of the world? That part was tough. You're still figuring out who you are, and everyone has an opinion."

Tia appreciated being able to lean on her twin sister for support.

However, the actress still regrets that she didn't get to experience a normal childhood.

She said: "I'm grateful I had my sister and family to keep me grounded. But... I didn't get to experience childhood the same way, especially when it came to things like dating. I was focused on work. And while I'm proud of that, I also think kids need space to just be kids and learn who they are."

Meanwhile, Tia previously claimed that she encountered pay inequality and racial bias during her younger years.

The actress recalled being treated differently to some of her co-stars.

Speaking on her web series, Tia Mowry's Quick Fix, she explained: "It was very evident to me when I would walk on sets and see how certain stars or actors would be treated who weren't of ethnicity - better dressing room, better trailer.

"Now I'm like, more aware what that was, which is a budget, but back then I didn't know what a budget was. It was so clear how you would see one show that didn't have a diverse cast that just had a bigger budget so everything just seemed bigger and better. But when it came to my projects and what I was doing, you actually really visually saw the less-than."