Chloë Grace Moretz has married model Kate Harrison

The 28-year-old actress, and Kate, 34, announced their engagement on 1 January 2025 in an Instagram post that showed them wearing matching diamond rings after they started dating in 2018.

It’s now emerged they got hitched in a ceremony over Labor Day weekend, nearly seven years after the pair were first linked.

The news was broken via Vogue, who shared a video of Chloë on her wedding day.

She also shared their post on her Instagram page, which read: “Chloë Grace Moretz and @thekateharrisonare married! While the couple have kept their relationship largely private, they confirmed their engagement in January and tied the knot over Labor Day weekend. Head to the link in bio to watch as Vogue captured an exclusive look at their #FinalFitting at @louisvuitton in Paris.”

Ahead of the wedding, Chloë gave an interview to Vogue, saying about the nuptials: “A big part of the wedding (is about) sharing things that Kate and I love with everyone that’s going to be there.

“So there’s fishing, horseback riding and poker. Kate made a custom poker mat herself, so we’re going to kind of be leaning into it. Our second day is going to be line dancing and everything.”

Both brides wore Louis Vuitton for the ceremony and reception.

Despite being in Paris together for fittings, they avoided seeing each other’s dresses beforehand.

Chloë chose a blue gown influenced by her long-held Old Hollywood vision.

She said: “I honestly don’t even know if words can put together how I feel. The birth of the color (blue) started when I went to the Academy Gala with LV, and I wore this blue leather dress. I remember immediately talking to (my stylist) Nell, and I was like, maybe we should think about doing this (color for my wedding.)

“It just feels like me. I knew I would do something non-traditional, and not wear white, and kind of have it feel different, and I think it really does.”

Chloë added to Vogue about the prospect of getting hitched: “I think what I’m most looking forward to about getting married is just being together. Making this promise to each other in a new way, and exchanging these vows.”

She and Kate were first spotted together in December 2018 after dining at Nobu Malibu, and in November 2022 Chloë confirmed in an interview with The i Paper she was “in a long-term relationship”. Last year, Kate wished the Greta star a happy Valentine’s Day on Instagram, which Chloë reshared.

Kate is the daughter of actors Gregory Harrison, 74, and Randi Oaks, 73.

She has worked as a model and photographer, with campaigns for Topshop, Inez, and Lands’ End, and is signed to Elite NY, Freedom LA, and Modelwerk Germany.

In 2017, she appeared with Emily LaBowe in a Playboy photoshoot billed as “newcomers”.

Kate’s past relationships include Nick Simmons, 35, son of musician Gene Simmons, whom she dated in 2013.

Chloë’s previous partners have included Brooklyn Beckham, 25, Dylan O’Brien, 34, Alex Roe, 35, Cameron Fuller, 29, and 33-year-old Brazilian footballer Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior.