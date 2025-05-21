Chris Brown has been released on bail by a London court after being charged over an alleged "unprovoked attack".

The 36-year-old musician - who has not been asked to enter a plea yet in the case - has been ordered to pay a £5 million security fee to Southwark Crown Court after Wednesday's (21.05.25) bail hearing, which he was not present for.

Judge Tony Baumgartner confirmed the singer will be allowed to continue his world tour, with dates in the UK in June and July.

The security fee - with £4 million paid immediately, and £1 million due in seven days - is a financial guarantee to ensure he returns to court.

If Brown breaches bail conditions, he could be asked to forfeit the money.

The 'Run It' hitmaker is scheduled to appear in court on June 20, which falls between gigs at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, and London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

As laid out by the judge, the conditions of his bail means he must surrender his passport when he's not travelling on tour.

He must also live at a specific dress provided to the court, while also not applying for travel documents, contacting the alleged victim, or visiting the Tape nightclub.

He was arrested in the early hours of May 15 at Manchester's Lowry Hotel, after flying in for his 'Breezy Bowl XX' tour.

He was initially refused bail the following day, and was held in custody.

He has been accused of causing grievous bodily harm to music producer Abraham Diaw by allegedly attacking him with a bottle in a London nightclub in 2023.

He and his co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu - who performs as HoodyBaby - are set to appear in court next month.

Brown's tour starts on June 8 in Amsterdam, followed by 10 UK dates including Manchester's Co-op Live arena on June 15, plus gigs in Birminigham and Glasgow.