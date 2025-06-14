Chris Colfer is still in touch with some of the "living legends" he worked with on Glee.

The 35-year-old actor shot to fame when he was cast in the role of Kurt Hummell on the Fox musical drama series in 2009 and felt "so blessed" that the show made use so many names from the theatrical world.

He told PEOPLE: "[I'll never forget] meeting all the amazing guest stars.

"I'm still friends with a lot of them. And that was by far the greatest part of the experience, meeting living legends.

"Carol Burnett, Shirley MacLaine. June Squibb is one of my best friends in the whole world; I just saw her a few nights ago. "Kristin Chenoweth, adore, We were so blessed to have all that talent on the show."

During his time on Glee, Chris' alter-ego struck up a relationship with Blaine Anderson (Darren Criss) and after he won a Tony Award for his leading role in the new Broadway musical Maybe Happy Ending, The Land of Stories author admitted that he is just "very proud" of his former co-star.

He said: "[I'm] very proud. Very, very proud. He's incredible in the show. The show's so good, and I'm so glad he won because the party was that much more fun afterwards."

During his initial acceptance speech, Darren - who is married to Mia Swier and has Bluesy, three, as well as two-year-old son Brother with her - thened his wife who took a "massive swing" when she agreed to him taking the part in the first plac.e

He said: "The real hero about this for this remarkable journey is my wife, Mia, who took a massive swing on allowing me to do this.

"To allow this crazy upheaval in our life, to make this logistically possible, and for bearing the brunt of raising two tiny friends under three, so that I could raise a singing robot at the Belasco Theatre eight times a week.

"You're the very pedestal that upholds the shiny spinny bit in our lives, and your love and your support for me and our beautiful children, combined with the miracle of working on something as magical as Maybe Happy Ending, has been and will always be award enough."