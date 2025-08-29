Chris Eubank Jr. has been getting acting tips from Vinnie Jones on the set of The Gentlemen.

The 35-year-old professional boxer has landed a role in Season 2 of Guy Ritchie's crime-comedy Netflix series, which is a spin-off of his 2019 film of the same name.

It is Eubank's first role and as a sportsman making the transition to acting, retired soccer player-turned-actor Vinnie - who plays gamekeeper Geoffrey Seacombe in the series - has taken him under his wing on set.

Vinnie was given his big break as an actor by Ritchie, 56, in his 1998 London-set gangster film Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

In an appearance on TV show Loose Women, Eubank said: "I'm 35 years old, 36 in September. Boxing is a young man's game. At some point I'm going to have to look to do other things.

"Acting is a passion of mine. I've always admired actors and that craft. It's been a privilege to work with Guy Ritchie.

"On set Vinnie was giving me a lot of tips, he was saying, 'Look, you're walking the same path as me, I was a sportsman and Guy gave me a shot, and things grew from there.'

"That's kind of the path that I'm now on, hopefully I can get some success growing from this great series and go on to bigger and better things."

The second series of The Gentlemen will also feature new cast members Downton Abbey actor Hugh Bonneville and Love Island host Maya Jama, while returning stars include Theo James as Edward Horniman, Ray Winstone as Bobby Glass, Kaya Scodelario as Susie Glass and Daniel Ings as Lord Freddy Horniman.

During his Loose Women appearance, Eubank also opened up on his repaired relationship with his father Chris Eubank Sr. - a former two-time world champion boxer and how he will play a far more active role in his training and build-up to his upcoming rematch with Conor Benn, the son of Sr's great rival Nigel Benn.

Eubank Jr. said: "I'm scheduled to fight again November 15th, it's a rematch and my father wasn't going to come to the first one, he called me the night before and our relationship has grown since then but he doesn't want me to get back into the ring.

"He's still worried even though I won the first fight. I was in hospital for a few days and he doesn't want me to go through that again. For this fight, I think he's going to be a lot more supportive."