Chris Evans thinks he "screwed up" his marriage proposal.

Chris Evans proposed in Portuguese

The 43-year-old actor spent time learning how to ask Alba Baptista for her hand in marriage in her native Portuguese, and though he learned the right phrase, he was so "nervous" when the big moment came, he isn't convinced he said the correct words.

Speaking to The Knot, Chris - who has been married for two years - said: “I proposed to my wife in Portuguese. She’s Portuguese, so I learned how to say, ‘Will you marry me?’ in Portuguese. I had practiced it all week...

“I got really nervous when it came time to do it. I actually think I screwed it up, but I still know it.”

The Materialists star feared he would ruin his own proposal in the days leading up to it because he had spent so much time practising what he needed to say.

He admitted: “I had practiced it so much that while I’d be making breakfast and you almost just start saying it out loud. Like, ‘Oh God, that’s not just a song that’s stuck in my head! It’s gonna let the cat out of the bag.’”

Chris and Alba didn't formally announce their engagement before tying the knot after two years of dating, but the Avengers: Endgame star later revealed they had two "wonderful and beautiful" wedding ceremonies.

Speaking at New York Comic Con in 2023, he said: “It was really, really great. We kinda had two ceremonies. We had one on the East Coast. We did one in Portugal.

“They were wonderful and beautiful. It’s a lot of planning a wedding. For those of you who are married, it takes a lot out of you. Now that we’re through that, we’ve just kinda been enjoying life, gearing up for autumn, my favorite season. It’s, like, the best time of year right now. Now we’re just relaxing and enjoying life and reflecting.”

The Hollywood star has previously spoken about his desire to become a dad one day, admitting that "building a family" is one of his long-term ambitions.

Speaking to People magazine, Chris shared: "That's absolutely something I want.

"Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.

"Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better."