JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are "soulmates".

JoJo Siwa grew close to Chris Hughes in the Celebrity Big Brother house

The pair caused a stir with their close bond in the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house, and JoJo subsequently split from partner Kath Ebbs after the programme ended on Friday (25.04.25) night, but the reality stars have insisted their bond is strictly "platonic" at the moment.

Appearing together on 'This Morning' on Monday (28.04.250), JoJo said: "Obviously, we’re close, we’re tight.”

Chris added: “It’s like our friendship is like – it’s just a really strong bond between two people which is just a strong friendship, and I think you could have a soulmate friendship.

“I think that’s a thing, and to me, it’s like that energy of where it’s not like the standard friendship that you have with your friends, but it’s, you know, it’s still a friendship.

“You know, we are friends, and it’s just nice, and that’s why I found the whole – I found it strange that it was such a strong friendship, but having someone in there to go through an experience like that, have someone there every day, when you’re emotional, when you’re down, when you’re happy, that was beautiful.

“And that is a genuinely an amazing thing.”

But JoJo hinted there could potentially be more to their relationship in the future, noting she doesn't "know any future of anything".

She said: “Look, he’s a great guy.

“It is platonic, we have a lot of fun together.

“Life is life, and I don’t know any future of anything.

“But, I’m really grateful for our dynamics that we have in our bond that we have, and whatever like does like, we will.”

JoJo knew just days into her time on the show that she needed to make changes to her life, including her relationship with Kath, who uses gender neutral pronouns.

She said: "Day three, I was in my own thoughts away from everyone that I know, away from everything.

“And I sat with myself, and from that point on, I really realised things that I was OK with in my life, that I should never have been OK with. [My relationship was] one of them, but so many things...

“And I knew as soon as I got out, I wanted to fix things in my life and make a change that I needed to make because I don’t know, I think you have this experience that is so exhilarated, it’s 20 days, but it feels like its four-and-a-half years.

“And the first thing you want to do when you get out is just exactly what you need to do in your life to make it as good as you can.

“And I think I realised just how not great things were that I was pretending they were great.

“It’s been hard, but it’s been good.

“I’m very happy with where I am now. I’m very grateful that I had [Chris] in there for support and comfort, even though you didn’t know what was going on in my brain.”

JoJo confirmed Kath's previous comments that she had ended their romance at the show's wrap party but she insisted it "was not supposed to happen like that".

She said: “I’ll be honest, that was not a plan, that was not an intention, that was not supposed to happen like that.

“Initially, I was told that when it was something they didn’t want to attend, and then an hour into the wrap party, they decided they wanted to, and so I was genuinely just going to have a conversation before, and then it just led to another.

“They straight up asked me if I was happy, and I said no.

“And, you know, one thing led to another, and that conversation did take place there.”