Chris Martin has shared “some of the things that are helping [him] to stay grateful and happy to be alive” while managing depression.

The Coldplay frontman shared some "wonderful" methods - including writing exercises and meditation - which he has found to raise spirits when battling the mood disorder.

He said in an Instagram video whilst out in Hong Kong for the band's 'Music of the Spheres World Tour': "I've noticed a few people recently, including myself, struggling a bit with depression, so I was going to tell you some things that have been helping me on tour and in general in hope some of them will be good for you too.

"The first thing I wanted to tell you was that there is a thing called freeform writing, where you write for 12 minutes all your thoughts - and then burn it or throw it away.

"That's very good.

"Transcendental meditation has been really wonderful for me.

"There's a thing called Proprioception, which is body movement to help balance your brain, basically.

"There is a man called Jim Costello, who did a thing called Costello Method, that's very helpful - especially for young people with ADHD or autism, or things like that.

"The music of John Hopkins, music for psychedelic therapy is incredible.

"A book called The Oxygen Advantage is great for breathing.

"Then, movies are great. There's a movie called 'Sing Sing' I love."

The 48-year-old singer has been listening to rising pop star Chloe Qisha's music, and he said her tunes make him feel joyful.

He continued: "And there's a new artist called Chloe Qisha.

"Her music is making me happy."

Chris then spotted people dancing in front of him, and he went on to say: "And there's some people dancing over there, practicing.

"So, maybe dancing too.

"Anyway, those are some of the things that are helping me to stay grateful and happy to be alive.

"Hope you're OK, and I send you much love."

The 'Yellow' hitmaker previously admitted he went through a "year of depression" after his marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow - with whom he has Apple, 20, and 19-year-old Moses - ended in 2014.

He told The Sunday Times in 2016: "I still wake up down a lot of days. But now I feel like I've been given the tools to turn it around."

Praising Rumi's poem 'The Guest House', he added: "That one Rumi poem changes everything. It says that even when you're unhappy, it's good for you. It took me a year to get it. A year of depression and all that."