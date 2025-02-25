Chris Pratt's son has inherited his "long butt crack".

Chris Pratt says his newborn son has inherited his 'long butt crack'

The 45-year-old actor has three-month-old son Ford with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and when asked about how they are managing the diaper changes, joked that while the little one didn't get his eyes, he did carry on another "genetic" tradition.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel, Live!', he explained: "It takes a team, we’ve got a lot of them.

"He can deuce, I'll tell you that. He didn’t get my eyes but he got my long butt crack. That’s a genetic thing and I’ll tell you, most of it goes up. I don’t know why."

When the host asked Chris how he is aware of the length of his behind, the Marvel star explained that it is just "one of those things" that he knows instinctively.

He said: "Oh you’d know if it was long. That’s one of those things you just know, you look around and you go, ‘I think mine’s a lot longer than that.’

"Yes, my dad had a long butt crack. He was a contractor, my brother [Cully Pratt] and I would go work for him and plumbers butt, that’s a thing.

The 'Electric State' star - who also has Lyla, four, and Eloise, two, with Katherine as well as 12year-old Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris - described the little one as "really, really chill baby" who is managing to sleep the whole night through.

He added: "He’s a really, really chill baby.

"He’s sleeping. I sleep through the whole night but Mama’s breastfeeding so she’s up every couple of hours but he is really chilled

"He’s not colicky or anything, he’s not super loud. He’s got this look on his face at all times that I just call resting bewilderment face.

"He’s like this. Like everything he sees, he’s like, ‘Yes, this is great!' He's great. He just gets so excited to communicate."