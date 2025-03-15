Chrishell Stause's family plans have been on a "bumpy road".

Chrishell Stause and G Flip tied the knot in 2022

The 43-year-old star and her partner, G Flip, plan to start a family via adoption - but Chrishell admits that it hasn't a been a straightforward process.

She told Us Weekly: "It’s been a bumpy road."

Despite this, Chrishell is remaining upbeat about their family plans, suggesting that their dream is moving closer to reality.

The TV star - who married G Flip in 2022 - shared: "We’ve kept the details a little under wraps, just because I don’t think it helps anybody to go into all the details. But I’ll just say to anyone that understands this [adoption] process - there are just a lot of different roadblocks, and so we do feel like we’re on the upswing."

Chrishell split from Jason Oppenheim, her former 'Selling Sunset' co-star, in 2021 because he didn't want to have children. And the reality star feels she's now close to realising her long-held ambition of becoming a parent.

She said: "We are feeling really positive about where we’re at currently. And I will tell you this - nobody will be happier to report good news than me when it’s that time. So, until then, I just really feel like everything happens for a reason.

"Let me, you know, not get ahead of myself. But we are actively hoping to have good news one day where I can’t, I won’t have to be quiet about it. And I’ll be the first person to actively tell you the good news.

"But until then, I will just say: yeah, we’re trying, we’re being positive, and hopefully we’ll have good news at some point that I can’t wait to tell you."