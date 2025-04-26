Chrishell Stause and G Flip are "actively trying" to conceive a baby via IVF.

The 43-year-old reality star tied the knot with singer G-Flip - whose real name is Georgia Claire Flipo - in 2022 and revealed that she was "literally still bleeding" after having to do an injection amid her IVF treatment.

She told UsWeekly: "I’m literally still bleeding from a shot I had to just give myself. So, yes, we are actively trying."

The 'Selling Sunset' star - who was initially married to former 'This Is Us' actor Justin Hartley and then had a high-profile romance with her Netflix co-star Jason Oppenheim - explained that what makes her current marriage "special" is that they just have an understanding of reach other, and described G Flip as her "favorite human being" in the world.

She said: “I think what makes it special is that we just really meet each other where we are, and it’s a really beautiful thing.

"We celebrate every part of each other, whether it’s the parts a lot of people like or the weird, funny, silly, unique parts, us being nerds to each other. I just feel like it’s just really exciting anytime she’s in the room and vice versa, just because they’re my favorite human being."

Chrishell and her wife are also looking to adopt, and just days ago she shared an update after spending time with her niece.

She wrote on Instagram: "Spent time with our perfect niece, (no she is not ours, but we are obsessed with her. But the way the comments have slowly changed to positive feedback on this topic is VERY nice to see especially in todays climate. THANK YOU.

"We are working on [adoption]. It’s a process but will all be worth it[ heart emoji] Sending love right back to you-thank you."

The former 'All My Children' actress previously admitted that it had been a "bumpy road" so far and she wanted to keep most of the details away from the public.

She said: "Well, it's been a bumpy road. We’ve kept the details a little under wraps, just because I don’t think it helps anybody to go into all the details.

“But I’ll just say to anyone that understands this [adoption] process — there are just a lot of different roadblocks, and so we do feel like we’re on the upswing."