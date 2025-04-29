Chrissy Metz's good deeds "supersede what anybody thinks" about her.

Chrissy Metz has revealed what motivates her

The 44-year-old star wants to be "liked and loved" - but Chrissy insists it's not her biggest motivation.

Speaking to People, Chrissy explained: "As humans, we so want to be liked and loved, myself included.

"I think that's why we do a lot of the things that we do. I want you to know that I'm smart. I want to be validated. I want you to like me. 'I have this beautiful car because I want you to think that I have a lot of money because I want you to respect me. Everything we do is sort of funnelled down to that.

"But for me, when I do good things, I feel good about myself. If I'm helping my family or my friends, or if I give back in some particular way, whether it's time or money or whatever, those things make me feel confident, make me feel good and those things sort of supersede what anybody thinks or says about me.

"Nobody really knows you. What matters is how I feel about myself. And I think confidence is trust in yourself. And so every time you do something that makes you feel good, you sort of just accumulate this trust, which I think is the true depth of self-confidence."

Despite this, Chrissy still struggles with anxiety and self-doubts.

The 'This Is Us' star shared: "There are certainly times when I'm like, girl, what are you doing? I don't think you got this!"

Chrissy recently published a children’s book titled 'When I Talk to God, I Talk About Feelings', and the actress hopes to write another one in the future.

She told E! News: "I love picture books. I love illustrators. I was going to go to school for art. So, I love the process. So yeah, fingers crossed."

Asked what motivated her to write a children's book, Chrissy replied: "I have a big family. I know when I was a kid, I didn't feel seen or heard. And I see it in these little kids faces and like, it's not about the toy, it’s not about playing outside - kids want to feel seen and heard because I don't think it's necessarily fostered or cultivated. So we had to talk about feelings because even as adults, we don't know how to."