Chrissy Teigen broke down in tears as she discussed her old belief her "body was for everybody".

Chrissy Teigen is a people-pleaser

The 39-year-old beauty - who has Luna, eight, Miles, six, Esti, two, and Wren, six months, with husband John Legend - is "really scared" about passing her people-pleasing tendencies onto her brood because her desire to find approval from others has had such a huge impact on her life.

Speaking on her new Audible podcast 'Self-Conscious', Chrissy told her guest Mel Robbins: "Really scared of passing this along to my kids. I think that is the big realisation for me is, I can't do this to my kids.

“I don't ever want them to feel like they have to perform for everybody and be good all the time, but I know that sometimes I probably am that way. I do want them to be the most polite, and I don't want people to think that they're just celebrity a****** kids.

"And so I might go harder the other direction to make sure that they don't come off that way.

“And I really need to break that because — and this is another reason I'm in therapy — I'm okay with me getting the s*** end of the stick on anything or living this life where I'm stressed and in pain, but I'm not okay with them."

Mel said: “I can see that really bothers you."

The 'Lip Sync Battle' star then grew emotional as she reflected on her own behaviour over the years.

She said: “I see how much my interactions with adults as a child affected me [on] so many different layers, from whether it was sexual or the reason I became such a people pleaser, and that was through sleeping with people.

“It travels so far in my life … I ended up believing — sorry —I ended up believing that I was for everybody and my body was for everybody, and it took a hold on every part of my life and as you can see, it still has a hold on me now, so I cannot imagine this for my kids."

Chrissy could then be heard crying as she expressed her desire for her children to have different experiences to her own.

She said: “I hope that they don't want to please everybody in life, and I hope that they know that their body is their own, their mind is their own, their actions are their own, and they can't control other people.

“I cannot have them live this way that I live.”