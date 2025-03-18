Chrissy Teigen thinks the criticism of Tom Sandoval has been excessive.

Tom Sandoval was widely criticised for his cheating scandal

The 39-year-old model - who is a huge fan of 'Vanderpump Rules' - has claimed that far "too much" was made of Tom and Rachel Leviss' cheating scandal.

During an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', Chrissy explained: "I’m the queen of re-watching Bravo shows [from] beginning to end. And I watched the last season before they went into Tahoe and everything.

"So I watched the reunion season where Ariana [Madix] was so devastated and so hurt. And everybody was so angry at Rachel and Tom, of course. Then you look back on it and you’re like, ’Oh my God, did we do too much?'"

Tom's months-long affair with Rachel led to his split from Ariana Madix.

Despite this, Chrissy believes the controversy has actually been overblown.

She said: "We were, as a society, so tough on them. And of course, it was raw, right? It was so raw to them.

"I think it happened three weeks from when it happened to the reunion. So taking that space and learning like, ‘Oh my God. That was a lot for a person to take on. They already feel shamed by the whole world. It made the news, the New York Times, Variety … it was absolutely everywhere."

Rachel previously took to social media to apologise to Ariana.

The TV reality star - who has subsequently distanced herself from Tom - wrote on Instagram: "I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana. (sic)"