Christie Brinkley vowed not to be "defined" by her age after she turned 30.

Christie Brinkley wouldn't be defined by her age

The 71-year-old supermodel marked her 1984 milestone birthday by climbing a mountain and, after realising she felt the best she'd ever felt despite warnings her career would be over once she entered her 30s, she made a promise to herself.

She told People magazine: “I was literally told you will be chewed up and spit out by 30...

“I stood at the top [of the mountain], thinking I’ve never felt better in my life. And that’s when I decided to kiss the numbers goodbye because I wasn’t going to let them define me.”

Christie has "dabbled" with fillers but doesn't want to look to "done" and most procedures she undergoes now on her skin are for health reasons.

She said: “I mainly do lasers. I don’t try to get rid of every wrinkle.

“I’ve dabbled with fillers and I go to my doctor in the city.

"I don’t want to look ‘done’ or anything. I just did Fraxel [a skin resurfacing treatment] because I had skin cancer and that helps get rid of pre-cancerous cells. It’s mainly about health for me now.”

After over five decades in the fashion and beauty industry, Christie is delighted to see things have grown more inclusive, though she still thinks there needs to be more to represent women her own age.

She said: The most beautiful thing that’s happened in our industry of beauty is the expansion of what we consider beautiful. And it includes us 'seasoned' gals.

“Age is the last frontier. You see older women on runways and in magazines but it’s still not enough.”

And Christie - who returned as a Cover Girl spokesmodel in 2005 at the age of 51 - thinks the beauty industry has also taken note of the needs of mature customers.

She said: “When I went back to Cover Girl, it was specifically [for products] with light reflecting things that get inside the wrinkle and reflect out so it blurs.

“I’m not saying that you can’t have wrinkles — but it’s a little less is more.”

Earlier this year, Christie said she thinks her makeup tips are "pretty good" for women over the age of 50.

In completing her contouring, the model- who spent 25 years as the face of cosmetics brand CoverGirl - explained to her Instagram followers that using a beauty blender is key to applying the finishing touches to her make-up routine.

She said: "A beauty blender...everybody probably knows this by now but you do not want your makeup to suddenly end right here. Wet your beauty blender... I like to do it with warm water. I put two different colour foundations on my hand, I put the lighter one under my eye, I put the warmer one under the cheek and then I just use a little bit of whatever is left and apply it down the neck, down the décolletage, and over the forehead."